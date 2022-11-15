Harvest sweating on goalkeeper injury ahead of big Portsmouth Senior Cup tie with AFC Portchester
Harvest are sweating on the availability of regular goalkeeper Jordan Camburn for next Tuesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup trip to AFC Portchester.
Camburn was forced off at half-time during last weekend’s 2-2 Hampshire Premier League Senior Division draw at Liss.
After playing with a niggling ankle injury for a few weeks, he had to be replaced by striker Bobby Read with the score level at 1-1.
Reserve keepers are rare at HPL second tier level, and Read volunteered having gone in goal last season during a cup tie when Harvest’s keeper was sent off.
Read made some decent saves - ‘he kept us in the game,’ said Harvest boss Wayne Lawton - but was beaten by a header from a corner.
The visitors, having taken a first half lead through Bayley Whitcombe, levelled through skipper Luke Steere.
It was Whitcombe’s first goal for Harvest following his switch from HPL top tier club Hayling United.
‘It was a fair result,’ declared Lawton. ‘I don’t think either team deserved to win, and neither deserved to lose - that old cliche.’
Lawton said Harvest were assessing Camburn’s injury, with two cup ties on the immediate horizon.
They host Headley United in the HPL League Cup at Front Lawn this weekend before taking on Wessex League table-toppers Portchester in the PSC.
Harvest have other goalkeeping options, including Joe Turner and young Alfie Bakes, the latter having made his first team debut in the recent 4-0 league loss at leaders Andover New Street Swifts.
Lawton, meanwhile, said he was ‘sad’ to see winger Jay Kane leave last week to join lower tier Infinity.
‘He was a key player for Steve (Harris, former manager) last season and he was a key player for me,’ he explained.
‘I got a message from Jay last week to say he felt he needed a new challenge. He wanted to try something different and he knows Rich Bessey (new Infinity manager) from FFC (Friends Fighting Cancer).
‘We will miss Jay, but life will go on.’