Hat-trick hero Dan Penfold keeps Clanfield’s Hampshire Premier League revival going

Clanfield's Dan Penfold, right, celebrates one of his three goals against Colden Common. Picture: Alex Shute

Brother Fred Penfold was also on target at Westleigh Park as the hosts romped to a 4-1 Senior Division victory.

It was their fifth win in six games since the Penfolds had arrived as part of a Moneyfields exodus - and the only one they didn't win saw them lose 4-3 to Locks Heath with the last kick of the game.

Their latest success was achieved against a Common side who had only dropped two points in their previous 11 matches stretching back to late August – and that was in a 2-2 draw against title hopefuls Denmead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clanfield celebrate a goal against Colden Common. Picture: Alex Shute

Penfold’s double gave Clanfield a 2-0 half-time lead.

First, he latched onto a through ball from former Moneys colleague Olly Long to round the keeper. Then he netted direct from a free-kick.

After Common had reduced the arrears from a corner, Penfold completed his hat-trick before his brother added a fourth.

Dan Penfold now has six league goals since joining Clanfield - the same as Long.

Clanfield celebrate a goal against Colden Common. Picture: Alex Shute

‘It couldn’t be going any better to be honest,’ said Clan boss Lee Blakely.

‘The new players (from Moneyfields) have all been excellent - their attitude in training, their hunger. And I think they’ve been surprised at how good the existing players were.’

Next up for Clanfield is the eagerly-awaited home game with leaders Moneyfields at Westleigh Park next Saturday.