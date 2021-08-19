Havant potter Jamie Wilson still waiting for opening win of new pro circuit season after British Open exit

Havant's Jamie Wilson. Picture: Ellen Demarré

The Havant potter bowed out of the British Open, being staged in Leicester, at the first hurdle following a 3-1 defeat to world number 49 Mark King.

It followed on from his opening event of his second year on the tour, where Wilson was defeated by Dave Gilbert and Liam Highfield (both 3-0) before claiming a 2-2 draw with amateur player Sanderson Lam in the Championship League Stage One.

Wilson, still just 17, took part in some Pro-Am events during the close season, hitting his first-ever maximum 147 break at Dunstable Snooker Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special moment came in the second frame of his 3-2 win over Jimmy Robertson, with former world champion Stuart Bingham also taking part in that tournament.

Wilson is quickly back on the baize following his British Open exit to King.

He takes on Martin O'Donnell in the opening round of qualifying for the Northern Ireland Open on Tuesday.