Havant & Waterlooville looking to celebrate their first season with a Hampshire Women’s League cup and title double

Sarah Butterworth (middle) celebrates one of her 50 goals for Hawks this season - Chyna Bennett (left) and Jodie Burchell are also pictured. Picture by Dave Haines

The Hawks - only formed last year - take on Bursledon Reserves at AFC Totton this Sunday (12.30) in the league’s Junior Cup final.

Hawks will start as red-hot favourites, having already beaten Bursledon 10-2 and 6-0 in Division 3 action this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are just two of the 14 successive league wins the club have rattled off this term, leaving them on the brink of winning the third tier title.

Sarah Butterworth will be aiming to boost her already impressive goal tally in this weekend’s final.

The striker took her seasonal haul to 50 - in just 17 league and cup starts! - with a treble in a 5-0 league win over Rushmoor earlier this month.

Chloe Dark has scored 27 goals in 17 starts while Jodie Burchall has netted 20 times in the same amount of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven of Dark’s goals have come in the two league wins over this weekend’s cup final opponents.

Hawks are aiming to enter a reserve team in the Hampshire Women’s League next season, and are holding trials. These are being held at Westleigh Park on June 1 and 8 (7pm). Email [email protected] to register your interest.