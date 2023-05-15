News you can trust since 1877
Havant & Waterlooville Under-12s celebrating unique Hampshire FA trophy double

A youth football team are celebrating a stunning cup double triumph.

By Simon Carter
Published 15th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Hawks celebrate their Hampshire Sunday Under-12 Cup winHawks celebrate their Hampshire Sunday Under-12 Cup win
Hawks celebrate their Hampshire Sunday Under-12 Cup win

Havant & Waterlooville Hawks have won the Hampshire Under-12 Cup at both Saturday and Sunday level.

They are believed to be the first team ever to achieve that unusual double.

Hawks first won the Sunday Cup, beating Southampton-based Southbrook Galaxy 4-0 in the final at Basingstoke’s Winklebury ground.

Hawks celebrate their Hampshire Saturday Under-12 Cup winHawks celebrate their Hampshire Saturday Under-12 Cup win
Hawks celebrate their Hampshire Saturday Under-12 Cup win
They added the Saturday Cup at the weekend when they defeated Curley Park Rangers - who play under the Hampshire umbrella despite being based in Surrey - 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Hawks play on a Saturday in the Mid-Solent Youth League, and on a Sunday in the Portsmouth Youth League.

They have already won their under-12 division in the Mid-Solent, while on a Sunday they play an age group up - at under-13 level.

That has meant the team have played nine-a-side games on a Saturday and 11-a-side on a Sunday.

They still have the chance to win more silverware as they take on Felpham in the Mid-Solent League Cup semi-final this coming weekend. Bishop’s Waltham await in the final.

