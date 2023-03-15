Havant & Waterlooville Women beat Gosport Falcons Women in Hampshire County League top-of-the-table clash
Hawks Women maintained their perfect league record by defeating Gosport Falcons Women in a top-of-the-table clash.
Hawks made it 13 Hampshire County Women’s League Division Three wins out of 13 with a 4-1 victory at home to their nearest pursuers.
Isabella Downing’s goal gave Hawks the edge at half time before they pulled away in the second period thanks to a Chloe Dark double either side of one from Sarah Butterworth. Chelsie Hay provided the Gosport response.
The result leaves Hawks nine points clear of second-placed Gosport, albeit having played an extra match.
Third-placed Gosport Borough Ladies are also in the mix, having won eight of their nine league fixtures to date.
They trail Hawks by 15 points, but have four games in hand.