News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
2 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
15 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
1 hour ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
2 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
2 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
Chloe Dark celebrates after scoring her second goal to make it 4-1 to Hawks. Picture: Dave Haines
Chloe Dark celebrates after scoring her second goal to make it 4-1 to Hawks. Picture: Dave Haines
Chloe Dark celebrates after scoring her second goal to make it 4-1 to Hawks. Picture: Dave Haines

Havant & Waterlooville Women beat Gosport Falcons Women in Hampshire County League top-of-the-table clash

Hawks Women maintained their perfect league record by defeating Gosport Falcons Women in a top-of-the-table clash.

By Simon Carter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT

Hawks made it 13 Hampshire County Women’s League Division Three wins out of 13 with a 4-1 victory at home to their nearest pursuers.

Isabella Downing’s goal gave Hawks the edge at half time before they pulled away in the second period thanks to a Chloe Dark double either side of one from Sarah Butterworth. Chelsie Hay provided the Gosport response.

The result leaves Hawks nine points clear of second-placed Gosport, albeit having played an extra match.

Third-placed Gosport Borough Ladies are also in the mix, having won eight of their nine league fixtures to date.

They trail Hawks by 15 points, but have four games in hand.

Hawks' Sarah Butterworth celebrates with Chyna Bennett (left) and Jodie Burchell (right) after scoring Hawks' third goal. Picture: Dave Haines

1. Hawks' Sarah Butterworth celebrates with Chyna Bennett (left) and Jodie Burchell (right) after scoring Hawks' third goal

Hawks' Sarah Butterworth celebrates with Chyna Bennett (left) and Jodie Burchell (right) after scoring Hawks' third goal. Picture: Dave Haines Photo: Dave Haines 07708 405508

Photo Sales
Hawks' Sarah Butterworth celebrates after putting her team 3-1 ahead. Picture: Dave Haines

2. Hawks' Sarah Butterworth celebrates after putting her team 3-1 ahead

Hawks' Sarah Butterworth celebrates after putting her team 3-1 ahead. Picture: Dave Haines Photo: Dave Haines 07708 405508

Photo Sales
Hawks' Emma Davis tussles with Gosport Falcons' Amy Cooke. Picture: Dave Haines

3. Hawks' Emma Davis tussles with Gosport Falcons' Amy Cooke

Hawks' Emma Davis tussles with Gosport Falcons' Amy Cooke. Picture: Dave Haines Photo: Dave Haines 07708 405508

Photo Sales
Hawks' Jodie Burchell holds off Gosport Falcons' Laura Cassey. Picture: Dave Haines

4. Hawks' Jodie Burchell holds off Gosport Falcons' Laura Cassey

Hawks' Jodie Burchell holds off Gosport Falcons' Laura Cassey. Picture: Dave Haines Photo: Dave Haines 07708 405508

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3