Jodie Burchell receives the player of the match trophy. Picture: Dave HainesJodie Burchell receives the player of the match trophy. Picture: Dave Haines
Havant & Waterlooville Women hit seven to win Hampshire Junior Cup

Havant & Waterlooville Women clinched the Hampshire Junior Cup in emphatic style with a 7-0 win over Bursledon Ladies reserves.

By Simon Carter
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:25 BST

Hawks netted four times in the first half and added three more during the second period at AFC Totton FC.

Chloe Dark led the way with a hat-trick, Sarah Butterworth bagged a brace, and player of the match Jodie Burchell and Millie McNamara also got in on the act for Chris Cooper’s side.

Hawks had entered the game as red-hot favourites, having beaten Bursledon 10-2 and 6-0 in Hampshire Women’s League Division 3 games this season.

Butterworth has now plundered 52 league and cup goals in her 18 appearances this term, while Dark now has 30 goals in her 18 starts.

The team are also on the verge of winning their divisional title, having won all 14 games they have played – scoring 101 goals and conceding just five.

