Hawkins at the double as Denmead move level with Moneyfields at top of the Hampshire Premier League

The Sway keeper comes out to collect the ball against Denmead at Front Lawn. Picture: Martyn White

A goal in each half from striker Harvey Hawkins gave Paul Goddard’s side - featuring two debutants - a 2-1 win over Sway at a windswept Front Lawn.

In the aftermath of Storm Eunice, it was the only Senior Division game to survive the elements.

Denmead are without 19-goal top scorer Kieran Hammond for the rest of the season after he suffered a broken leg earlier this month against Clanfield.

A Denmead player makes a sliding tackle against Sway at Front Lawn. Picture: Martyn White

They were also minus 14-goal Ryan Chandler, 11-goal Danny Lucas and eight-goal Owen Milne from the side that had lost for the first time in 21 league games to Locks Heath the previous week.

Hawkins had only returned to Denmead before Christmas. A regular in the club’s Meon Valley Sunday League days, he had been out of football for a while due to a knee problem.

Midfielder Charlie Parish was handed a first start while Seniya Senanayake made only his third start of the campaign as Denmead packed midfield behind lone forward Hawkins.

Another new signing, Tommy Kirk-Farrell, was introduced into the midfield in the second half as Denmead held on following Sway’s late consolation.

Denmead (blue/white) v Sway at Front Lawn. Picture: Martyn White

Moneyfields still lead the table on goal difference, and have a game in hand.

Denmead only have six fixtures left, two against fifth-placed Fleetlands - the first of those taking place at Lederle Lane next weekend.

Goddard’s men will go clear at the top if they avoid defeat as Moneys travel to lower tier Hook aiming to reach the semi-finals of the HPL Cup.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing regarding Denmead’s possible promotion to the Wessex League in the summer.

A Denmead player is grabbed around the neck against Sway at Front Lawn. Picture: Martyn White

They are one of five clubs from feeder leagues who have applied to step up to Wessex Division 1, with an expected three places available.

Three clubs were due to be relegated from Wessex 1, though that is now down to two following Infinity’s recent withdrawal.

Denmead secretary Simon Strickland said conversations are ongoing regarding improving the facilities at Front Lawn.

Talks are taking place with the Hampshire FA, who run the site, and Havant Borough Council, on whose land the facilities are based.

‘Hampshire FA are very keen to get the work done,’ said Strickland. ‘They would like all their venues to be at least step 6 standard.

‘The guy we spoke to at Havant Borough Council is also very keen. We’re just waiting on timescales.’

Strickland said it could be that Denmead have to groundshare for the first few weeks of 2022/23 if they are promoted to the Wessex before all necessary work can be done.

Fellow HPL clubs Fleetlands and Stockbridge have also applied for promotion.