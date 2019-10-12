Two late goals condemned the Hawks to a 2-1 Vanarama National South defeat against Hemel Hempstead Town at Westleigh Park.

Danny Kedwell put the home side in front on 80 minutes, knocking in the rebound after his penalty had been saved.

Almost immediately the Tudors hit back to level through Sam Ashford, who then grabbed a winner in stoppage-time.

The home side made two changes to their starting line-up, with Craig Robson and Chris Paul drafted in for Simon Walton and Alfie Rutherford.

In a bright opening Jonah Ayunga had a shot deflected over for a corner after Kedwell found him in the area.

There was a long delay when Mitch Dickenson was pole-axed inside his own area after blocking a powerful Ayunga drive, and he was replaced before the game resumed.

When the Tudors attacked, Jack Midson floated a long-range effort wide of the target.

Kedwell almost released Ayunga again with a lovely cushioned header but the ball ran through to the goalkeeper.

It was proving a scrappy affair, punctuated by minor fouls and injuries.

Ross Worner came to the Hawks rescue when Benny Read lost possession.

Four minutes before the break manager Paul Doswell was booked after venting his frustration with the officials.

Visiting goalkeeper Danny Boness finger-tipped away a Kedwell glancing header two minutes after the restart.

The Hawks were fuming when Sam Magri headed in at the far post only to have the goal disallowed for an apparent foul.

Ayunga was then denied by a point-blank reaction save from Boness.

On 75 minutes Ayunga lifted the ball past the advancing goalkeeper but wide of the target.

Five minutes later substitute Rutherford was tripped in the area and Kedwell stepped up to break the deadlock.

His spot-kick was kept out by a remarkable save but the striker volleyed in the rebound.

Three minutes later Ashford hit back with an equaliser firing in from the edge of the area.

Ashford netted a second goal in stoppage-time.