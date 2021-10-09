Hawks 5 Concord Rangers 2 - Jamie Collins bags first club goals in 12 years as hosts' first-half display blows away Concord

Tommy Wright, left, netted in Hawks' win over Concord. Picture: Dave Haines

Centre-back Jamie Collins' double - his first goals for the club for 12 years since returning to the club this summer - and strikes from Jake McCarthy and Tommy Wright - all in the opening 45 minutes - and Alex Wall’s late penalty fired Paul Doswell's side to a 5-2 victory at Westleigh Park.

Hawks, previously without a league win since beating Ebbsfleet on September 4, failed to reach the heights in the second half and efforts from substitute Temi Babalola and Ben Allen after the restart gave Concord hope, although did add a fifth through Wall’s last-gasp spot-kick.

And the hosts were comfortable winners in the end as they stretched their unbeaten league run in matches against the Essex side to seven matches.

Hawks could not have wished for a better start in front of a sizeable crowd, taking the lead inside three minutes when Oscar Gobern's whipped corner was headed home by centre-back Collins.

But the hosts were carved open just three minutes later, with goalkeeper Ross Worner to thank for keeping them ahead as he rushed out to smother Wyan Reid after he had been played clean through.

Hawks continued to create a host of openings but were coming up against inspired Watford loanee Myles Roberts in Concord's goal. He saved on three separate occasions from James Roberts and Jake McCarthy before the hosts doubled their advantage.

Midfielder McCarthy was the man get it just prior to the half-hour mark, heading home Josh Passley's pinpoint delivery.

Hawks' first-half flurry continued as they added a third after 34 minutes. James Roberts' brilliant trickery down the left saw him leave his man behind, then pick out Wright for a simple tap-in.

Collins capped a brilliant opening half showing from the Hawks, firing home from the penalty spot in first half stoppage-time after McCarthy had been tripped in the area by Reid.

Concord gave themselves the slightest glimmer pulling a goal back through substitute Babalola, who put Reid's cross away four minutes after the restart.

Hawks were up in arms when referee did not award them a second penalty when Wright went to ground in the area after a coming together with Aron Pollock on the hour.

Substitute Babalola then turned provider as Concord grabbed a second. The towering forward beat the offside trap, much to the dismay of the home side, then teed up as the visitors pulled it back to 4-2 with 16 minutes left.

Substitute Wall made sure of the victory in the dying seconds, slamming his penalty down the middle, to strike against his former club in stoppage-time.