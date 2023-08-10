Jamie Collins is bidding for his first home win as Hawks boss this weekend. Picture by Dave Haines

The last time they collected three points at Westleigh Park was thanks to Sam Matthews’ late, late effort against Taunton on February 18.

After that, they failed to win any of their last six home fixtures - drawing four and losing two - as part of a horror run that saw them tumble out of the play-off picture.

Hawks lift the curtain on their home league campaign with a visit from Chippenham Town.

The Wiltshire club drew 1-1 on their last visit last April, when another 90th minute goal - this time from Charlie Ruff - rescued a point for the hosts.

While Hawks were losing their season opener 1-0 at Weston-super-Mare last weekend, Chippenham were beating another newly promoted club, Aveley, by the same score.

A debut goal from former Southampton midfielder Tyreke Johnson gave the Bluebirds a winning start.

It wasn’t such a happy opening for Hawks, where boss Jamie Collins described his new-look squad’s performance on the north Somerset coast as ‘unacceptable.’

Hawks are also at home next Wednesday when they welcome St Albans City.

Gosport Borough aim to continue their fine start to the Southern League Premier South season tomorrow.

Following on from last Saturday’s 2-0 home win over last season’s play-off finalists Bracknell, Boro make their second longest trip of the league campaign.

They travel to the west country to face a Plymouth Parkway side no doubt smarting from their 7-0 opening day thrashing at Hungerford Town.

It’s a 340-mile round trip to Plymouth, with only Merthyr presenting a longer away trip for Boro in 2023/24.

Parkway trailed 3-0 at Hungerford at half-time and their cause was lost when Ryan Lane was shown a straight red in the second half for a reckless challenge.

Hungerford were one of two clubs to score seven times in their Premier South opener.

The other was Poole Town, who romped to a 7-2 win at Swindon Supermarine.

Ex-Gosport striker Tony Lee struck twice in the first 20 minutes with Pompey loanee Destiny Ojo netting the seventh.