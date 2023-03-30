Hawks aim to avoid unwanted new club record when they travel to Concord Rangers

Hawks manager Jamie Collins. Picture by Dave Haines

Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at St Albans made it 10 National League South games without a win, during which only three points have been banked.

As a result of that dire run, Hawks - top three regulars for most of the season until recent weeks - are now two places and one point outside the play-offs.

Across the top seven tiers of English football, only Oxford United have picked up less points in their last 10 league games - the U’s having managed just two.

Hawks’ midweek loss - their eighth away in nine games since the end of January - means they have now equalled the club record of league games without a win.

That had been set in only the club’s second ever season, 1999/2000, in the old Southern League Premier Division.

The fixture list has given Hawks a trip to the team propping up the NLS this season in a bid to claim their first win since February 18.

Concord are nine points adrift of safety, though they do have up to four games in hand on the clubs also involved in the relegation scrap.

Rangers are on their own dismal run, having not picked up a home win since December 2 when they beat Hemel 2-1.

Boss Jamie Collins described Tuesday’s loss at St Albans as ‘a tough one to take.’

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, he said: ‘First half we were outplayed, St Albans were excellent, we could not live with them.

‘We have to try and build the lads up, they’re low on confidence.

‘I still believe in them, one game could change it all - there’s six games left and we’ve still got a great chance of making the play-offs.

‘Everyone’s fighting for something - the teams are the bottom are fighting to stay up, we’re fighting to get in the play-offs. There’s a lot of points still to play for.’

The trip to Concord starts a run of three successive games for Hawks against clubs currently in the four-team drop zone.

They welcome Weymouth on Good Friday before travelling to Hungerford on Easter Monday.

A home game with mid-table Chippenham is followed by a visit to third-placed Oxford City - who are only six points ahead of Hawks.