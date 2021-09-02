Hawks and Ebbsfleet ready to do battle for first time since feisty previous meeting saw five red cards and heated manager exchange

Hawks boss Paul Doswell, right, and Ebbsfleet manager Dennis Kutrieb were involved in a heated exchanged when the teams last met in February. Picture: Dave Haines

Boss Doswell himself and German counterpart Dennis Kutrieb were both shown red cards following a feisty touchline altercation at Westleigh Park in February as the hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Hawks also had midfielder Theo Widdrington dismissed in the National League South meeting while Fleet saw both Chris Solly and Lee Martin sent-off with five red cards shown in total.

But a lot has changed at both clubs since that feisty February battle, with just three of the Hawks players involved the last time they met still at Westleigh Park.

And although Doswell and Kutrieb remain in opposing dugouts, the Hawks boss says last season's encounter will not mean there is any added spice when the sides do battle at the Kuflink Stadium on Saturday.

‘I don’t think so (added spice). It was a season that was null and void, different season, different people - certainly within our team - they’ve brought in five or six new players, so not really,’ stressed Doswell.

‘I just think it’s a competitive game and the spirit and the fierceness only comes out of the competitiveness. We’re all hoping that we’re going to be in and around those top six or top seven places, so you know when you go there you’ve got to perform well on the day.

‘It’s just the edge when potentially what you think might be a top-six game happens in the league you tend to be more on your guard and a bit more aware I suppose.’

But Doswell says the trip to face Ebbsfleet will provide one of the toughest tests on the road they'll face all season.

Yet Hawks have happy memories from the last time they visited Fleet, running out emphatic 3-0 winners last December.

However, Doswell acknowledged just how difficult it will be facing an Ebbsfleet squad he believes has 'League One and League Two' player quality throughout it.

The Hawks boss added: ‘They’ve (Ebbsfleet) got League One and League Two quality within their squad. I think their recruitment has been excellent this year, again.

‘They’ve probably got five or six League One or League Two players. I’ve watched them in a couple of games and they’ve got a very, very distinctive style, pleasing on the eye, and when they get it right they can put four or five past you.

‘It’s probably one of the toughest away games, that, Dartford or St Albans are all probably up there.’

Hawks remain without defenders Sam Magri (sciatica) and Jamie Collins (hamstring) for the trip to Ebbsfleet.