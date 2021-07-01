Hawks defender Craig Robson returns to Bognor after leaving Westleigh Park

Defender Craig Robson has returned to Bognor after leaving Hawks. Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks boss Paul Doswell opted against offering Robson a new deal at the club - and he has agreed on a switch to former club Bognor

The 29-year-old defender moved to Hawks in the summer of 2019 following a brief spell at Billericay, spending two years at Westleigh Park in what was his second stint with the club.

Prior to that, Robson spent time playing in the National League with both Barnet and Dagenham & Redbridge after first leaving Bognor in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robson is one of a number of Hawks departures already confirmed this summer.

Boss Doswell has brought in 10 new signings in the close season as he makes a host of changes to last season's playing squad.

Danny Kedwell was appointed Cray Wanderers' player-manager earlier this summer, while Joe Iaciofano (Oxford City), Josh Taylor (Dorking Wanderers) and Robson have all found new clubs.

Doswell has also not offered new deals to out of contract players Roarie Deacon, Anthony Straker, Bedsente Gomis and Joe Tupper.