Hawks defender Magri makes long-awaited comeback on loan for Gosport Borough in Harrow-ing Southern League defeat

Harry Jewitt-White in action for Gosport against Harrow last night. Picture by Tom Phillips

The former Pompey centre half has joined Boro on loan from Hawks in a bid to work his way up to match fitness.

He was thrown in from the start in last night’s 3-1 home loss to Harrow Borough that extended Gosport’s run to just one win (and four points in total) in eight Premier South games.

It was Magri’s first outing since suffering an ACL injury in Hawks’ FA Cup first round loss at Charlton Athletic last November.

Kyal Williams in action for Gosport against Harrow last night. Picture by Tom Phillips

Magri, who partnered Ryan Woodford at the heart of the Boro defence, was replaced after 63 minutes by teen Finn Walsh-Smith.

‘Sam’s not match fit, but he wasn’t at fault for any of the goals,’ said Boro boss Shaun Gale.

‘We’re effectively getting him fit for Havant by giving him five or six games.

‘But hopefully he can bring some experience to a dressing room that’s not full of confidence at the moment.’

Harvey Rew converts his penalty against Harrow last night. Picture by Tom Phillips

Asked to sum up the Harrow loss, Gale replied: ‘Crap.

‘If we don’t stop giving away soft goals we’re not going to win football matches, it’s as simple as that.

‘People say I’m making excuses, but the facts are there for everyone to see - I haven’t been able to field my strongest side once. Senior players are injured, senior players have left the building.

‘We’re in a bit of a transition and it’s not even mid-season. We’ve been bringing in kids to do a man’s job and when you do that things like last night are going to happen.

‘We have to defend with more desire. We have to get closer to people, we were second best in that for the first half.

‘The players I’m being offered are young lads, but you can’t keep on bringing in youngsters - we need more senior players.’

One of Boro’s most experienced players, midfielder Danny Hollands, was available last night after missing last weekend’s home draw with Dorchester through suspension.

But Gale decided to start him on the bench as youngsters Reece Wylie and Harvey Rew had impressed there against the Magpies.

Two down at the interval, Boro were handed a way back into the game when Harry Jewitt-White - on as a sub - was fouled and Rew converted a penalty.

But Harrow, who only picked up two points in their opening seven league games of 2022/23, grabbed the next goal to leave Gosport 15th in the table and eight points adrift of the play-off zone.

‘It is frustrating,’ said Gale. ‘It’s massively frustrating for me as a manager, it’s frustrating for the fans and for the chairman.

‘Times are tough but you can either walk away or dig in, so we have to dig in.

‘If we can stop giving away soft goals, we’ll give ourselves a better chance.

‘For our own self pride, we need to start picking up some wins and quickly.’

Next up for Boro is a trip to Hendon, who might be bottom but are only eight points adrift of Gale’s men with three games in hand.

It could be the last time Jewitt-White is available. The Pompey midfielder’s loan spell ends next Monday and Danny Cowley currently has his own problems with a lack of midfielders available to him.

‘It could be good news for Harry,’ said Gale. ‘I’ll speak to Danny - if they’re not going to use him it would be good to see if we can extend the loan.’

Jewitt-White’s minutes last night were his first for Boro since early September, due to a combination of factors including suspension, international calls and injury.