Tommy Wright argues with ref Dean Skipper in the game against Slough last month in which he was eventually sent off. Picture: Martyn White.

Paul Doswell’s injury-hit squad were today paired with Slough Town, who have won four and drawn one of their last five league fixtures.

The Rebels were only denied five successive wins by virtue of a last-gasp Concord Rangers equaliser.

The first of Slough’s wins was a controversial 2-1 success against Hawks at Westleigh Park on October 23.

Freddie Grant and Aaron Kuhl (penalty) struck in the first 18 minutes of a game where referee Dean Skipper was to take centre stage.

The official not only awarded the Rebels a spot-kick, he controversially showed Hawks striker Tommy Wright a straight red in the 77th minute for his challenge on keeper Jon North.

Hawks subsequently lost an appeal against the decision, which saw Wright suspended for three games - including the glamour FA Cup loss at Charlton Athletic.

The sending off still rankles, with Hawks’ programme for last Saturday’s home game with Maidstone making reference to North’s ‘acting skills.’

That was the second Hawks v Slough game in a row where the hosts had had a player sent off. In December 2020 defender George McLennan saw red for a late tackle on Matt Lench after just 20 minutes - ref Jason Richardson brandishing the card after being surrounded by Slough players.

Prior to that, there was also controversy when Slough visited Westleigh Park in November 2019. On that occasion, the league match was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch with Hawks leading 2-0.

Home officials were stunned when the referee ended play early following Slough appeals after Jonah Ayunga had fired the hosts’ second goal.

Slough have beaten Maidstone 1-0 away and Dorking Wanderers 2-1 at home in their last two NL South fixtures.

Hawks reached the fifth round of the Trophy last season. After beating Bracknell and Braintree, they were given a bye through the fourth round due to Covid cases in the Altrincham camp.

Hawks drew 2-2 in the last 16 with National League outfit Notts County, before losing on penalties.

Hawks have twice reached the Trophy semi-finals. They lost 2-1 on aggregate to Canvey Island in 2002/03 and 3-1 on aggregate to Hampshire rivals Gosport Borough in 2013/14.

Slough v Hawks is one of five all-National League South ties in the Trophy second round - others areOxford City v St Albans City, Bath City v Dartford, Hungerford v Welling and Maidstone v Billericay.

There is also an attractive tie between Cray Wanderers and Ebbsfleet. Cray are managed by ex-Hawks striker Danny Kedwell, who spent a successful four-year period at Ebbsfleet.