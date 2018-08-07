Boreham Wood have set example for Hawks to follow

The Hawks have looked closely at the progress made by Boreham Wood ahead of tonight’s National League clash at Westleigh Park.

It has been a good time for the Hertfordshire visitors who have gone from playing in the National League South to quickly competing for National League promotion.

They were only beaten by Tranmere in the play-offs last season and should be looking to do even better in this campaign.

Hawks manager Lee Bradbury has been impressed by what he has seen from Boreham Wood who beat Dagenham 1-0 on Saturday.

Although budgets and playing experience need to always be factored in the Hawks will be learning from many of the things done by tonight’s visitors as well as the likes of Sutton United and Dover.

Bradbury said: ‘After getting to the play-off final last year I think Boreham Wood will be one of the fancied teams this time.

‘Expectations might be for them to get promoted.

‘They lost to Tranmere in the final and we know this will be a difficult game.

‘I have watched the Boreham Wood game from Saturday and we have scouted them ourselves as well.

‘They are a good team with lots of experience. They are a big team as well.

‘We have to make sure we are ready for the challenge and will need to pass the ball well.

‘A lot of the teams who did well in the division last season have gone up from our league since I’ve been at the Hawks.

‘Sutton did well and finished third. Dover have done well.

‘Boreham Wood beat us in the play-offs when they got promoted and they have gone from strength to strength.’

The Hawks will be without Dan Strugnell as he continues his recovery from a groin injury but all the players who featured in Saturday’s Barrow defeat will be available tonight.​​​​​​

It promises to be a great occasion with the Hawks playing their first home National League match.