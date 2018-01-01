Bradbury hails Hawks’ wortk ethic after win

Have your say

Lee Bradbury praised the work ethic of his Hawks players after their 3-0 win at 10-man Bognor.

Two goals from in-form striker Matt Tubbs, plus a James Hayter effort, handed the Westleigh Park side the points at Nyewood Lane.

Former Hawks player Ben Swallow was sent of for the home side midway through the first half, giving the visitors a numerical advantage for the majority of the game.

But Bradbury believes his side still showed the right attitude as they remain second in National League South.

‘I thought it was a good performance and we controlled the game,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘We passed the ball well and worked really hard.

‘It was made a bit easier for us with the sending off, but you still have to go on and win the game.

‘We were patient with the ball and scored some good goals.

‘It is pleasing to come away with another win away from home.’

Bradbury recognised that experienced striker Matt Tubbs is starting to show his quality.

‘That’s six goals in eight games from him,’ he added.

‘Matt’s is a goalscorer and if you give him opportunities he will work the goalkeeper.’

The win keeps the Hawks second in the league table – two points behind leaders Dartford with a game in hand.

Bradbury added: ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year.

‘That makes it 14 weeks since we have lost in the league and our aim is to keep that going for as long as possible’

The Hawks gave a debut to new signing Charley Tuttle, who came in for the suspended Rory Williams at left-back.

Bradbury was also forced to reshuffle his midfield, with Mike Carter injured and loanee Theo Widdrington recalled by Pompey.

The first chance of the game fell to the unmarked Harvey Whyte, but the Bognor midfielder headed straight at visiting keeper Ryan Young.

On 18 minutes, Ryan Woodford came close from a corner, denied only by Rocks keeper Daniel Lincoln.

But three minutes later the Hawks found themselves in front.

Wes Fogden crossed from the right, and when Jason Prior’s effort was blocked, Tubbs fired the loose ball into the roof of the net.

Within minutes the home side were reduced to 10 men when Swallow was shown a straight red card following a poor tackle on Tubbs.

From there, the Hawks made all the running and their persistence was rewarded on 76 minutes when substitute Hayter bundled in fellow-sub Brian Stock’s free-kick at the far post.

Tubbs then grabbed his second goal on 83 minutes, turning the ball in from close-range at the end of a quick counter-attack.