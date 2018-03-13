Bradbury: Hawks must kick on after going top

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has urged the Hawks to kick on and extend their lead at the top of National League South.

A victory over Wealdstone at Westleigh Park tonight (7.45pm) would see them open up a four-point gap on their nearest title-chasing rivals, Dartford.

The Hawks delivered a 1-0 win over at Oxford City on Saturday, which saw them leapfrog the Tunnellers and move to the summit of the division.

Bradbury’s side also have the advantage of two games in hand on Dartford, as well as one game on third-placed Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The south London outfit visit Westleigh Park on Saturday, so it’s set to be a big week for the Hawks’ title ambitions.

First up, though, are Wealdstone – who might be forgiven if they have one eye on a trip to Wembley.

They face Brackley Town in the first leg of their FA Trophy semi-final on Saturday.

The Hawks have no distractions, however, and Bradbury wants his troops to capitalise on their games in hand.

‘We must look to use our position as a springboard to push on,’ the manager said.

‘Now we are top of the league we are there to be shot at.

‘The job isn’t done, though. There is a lot of football still to be played.

‘At the moment, we have games in hand and it is important we make them count.

‘It is an old cliche, but we must look to take it one game at a time.

‘The players are going out at the moment confident they can win every game. We have to maintain a balance of belief and confidence without becoming arrogant.

‘Our policy is to keep maintaining clean sheets and building on that.

‘We have the best defensive record in the league and that is something we can be proud of.

‘The players are aware, however, that they cannot afford to let their guard down.

‘They know if they play the way they can then they will win games more often than not.’

Bradbury has the luxury of going into the clash with a fully-fit squad.

The Hawks’ starting XI has been unchanged for their past two league games and it is likely Bradbury will select the same line-up.

It means Matt Tubbs and Jason Prior are set to start up front, with the lively Wes Fogden just in behind.

Attacking-wise, wing-backs Rory Williams and Bradley Tarbuck have also proved highly effective.

There are unlikely to be changes in defence, either.

Bradbury added: ‘We have to continue doing what got us in this position.

‘That is working harder than our opponents and having that extra bit of quality showing through.

‘We have to raise our game even further in what is a huge week for us.’