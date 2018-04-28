Bradbury: Hawks secured title the hard way

Have your say

LEE Bradbury admitted his Hawks side did things the hard way in securing the National League South title.

Jason Prior scored late to get the win the Westleigh Park side needed to be promoted as champions ahead of Dartford.

The Hawks ran out 3-2 winners against Concord Rangers in this afternoon’s match.

First-half goals from Theo Lewis and Matt Tubbs put the home side firmly in the driving seat at Westleigh Park.

But Concord hit back twice to level the scores late in the second half.

However, at the death, Prior kept his cool to restore the Hawks’ lead.

Bradbury said: ‘We certainly did it the hard way and I went through every emotion possible.

‘In the end we had to throw everything at it because it looked like we were going to let it slip through our fingers.

‘When Concord pulled a goal back suddenly we looked nervous and a little bit leggy from Wednesday.

‘The second goal was a big blow and from then on we threw everything up top.

‘At that stage I thought we are either going to win it or lose it.

‘Thankfully, we popped up with a winner.

‘Theo Lewis played a great little ball to Jason Prior and he did what he has done all season.

‘It is something we can be really proud of.

‘I am so pleased for chairman Derek Pope who has been with the club since the start dreaming of getting it into the National League.

‘He has put a lot of time, money, sweat and tears into it and deserves the success.’