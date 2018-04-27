Bradbury: Hawks will cope under title pressure

Have your say

Lee Bradbury surveyed the biggest 90 minutes of the Hawks’ season and told his troops: Relax and play the way you have done all campaign.

The Westleigh Park outfit host Concord Rangers tomorrow and a victory would almost certainly see them clinch the National League South title.

Bradbury’s side’s barnstorming 6-1 win over East Thurrock on Tuesday saw them regain the initiative in the race for the crown.

The three points moved the Hawks back to the summit of the division.

They go into the final day of the season level on points with second-placed Dartford but possess a three-goal better goal difference.

A success by one-clear goal over Concord would mean the Tunnellers must defeat Bognor by at least four strikes.

Bradbury is backing the Hawks to do the business and come through their final test of nerve.

The Westleigh Park manager said: ‘We still have a job to do.

‘The result against Thurrock will mean nothing if we don’t turn up tomorrow.

‘We have put ourself in a fantastic position and need to go out and make the most of it.

‘It is in our hands and we have to focus on our performance against Concord.

‘This won’t be an easy game and we still have a lot to do.

‘Earlier in the season we won at Concord 1-0 but it was a very tough game.

‘The players just have to relax and play as they have done all season.

‘We have got enough experience in our dressing room to deal with these situations.

‘The team has shown when we need to win to get results they can do it.’

Bradbury will be looking for a repeat of the rampant second-half performance against East Thurrock.

The Hawks went into half-time all square but netted five goals after the break.

A key player is wing-back Rory Williams and he’s a constant menace down the left.

The former Gosport Borough man has had a superb season and proved a potent attacking threat.

The only injury doubt is Jordan Rose, who came off against East Thurrock with an arm complaint.

A bumper crowd was present at Westleigh Park for the win on Tuesday and Bradbury wants to see a similar turnout tomorrow.

He added: ‘It is another massive game and we need as many supporters as possible again to come and get behind the players.

‘The fans have been fantastic in lifting the players.

‘Our focus is on getting the job done and then we can think about celebrating.’

HAWKS: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Stock, Lewis, Fogden, Tarbuck, Prior, Tubbs, Robinson, Rutherford, Carter, Hayter, Dudzinski, Molyneaux.