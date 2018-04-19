Bradbury: Hawks will stay cool at Chelmsford

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY is backing the Hawks to hold their nerve in their Vanarama National League South trip to Chelmsford City on Saturday (3pm).

The third-placed Clarets are the form team, winning their past five league games.

Bradbury’s side have just one defeat in their past 16 league games.

It promises to be a very exciting contest between two sides who are in good form.

Dartford’s 1-0 win at East Thurrock United in midweek took them three points ahead at the top of the table.

Second-placed Hawks have a game in hand and the race for the title looks like going to the final game.

Bradbury insists the pressure won’t get to his team.

He said: ‘It is a fantastic finish to the season and we are going to go for it.

‘Going to Chelmsford won’t be easy but we will be up for it.

‘These are the games as a player, that mean something, and you want to be involved in.

‘Chelmsford are in red hot form at the moment and it will be a challenge.

‘They are also very experienced and have a big squad.

‘The players haven’t shirked any challenges yet this season.

‘I don’t expect this to be any different and I am sure they will meet it head on. Our away record this season has been fantastic.

‘We have the best defensive record in the league and we are going to need that at Chelmsford to come back with a point or three.’

Bradbury is expecting central defender Ed Harris to recover from injury.

The experienced defender had to be replaced early in the second half against St Albans after falling heavily on his neck.

His presence will be a big boost to the visitors in what is sure to be a hard game.

‘Ed has been a rock in the heart of our defence,’ added Bradbury.

‘He is the one player who has been with me from the start.

‘It is no coincidence that the season he was out with a knee injury we got relegated.

‘Not only is he a good defender he is an important leader out on the pitch.

‘He has got better and better with experience.’

Bradbury knows he is going to need all the experience with the pressure on to win every game now.

The Hawks boss said: ‘We will see just what we are made of. The race between us and Dartford looks like going to the wire.

‘I am expecting Dartford to win all the games and we must do the same.

‘Dartford’s win in midweek means we go into the game knowing exactly what we have to do.

‘Goal difference could end up being a key factor so we know we have to go for it.’

Hawks: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Fogden, Lewis, Robinson, Tarbuck, Prior, Tubbs, Stock, Rutherford, Hayter, Molyneaux, Carter, Strugnell, Dudzinski