Havant & Waterlooville battle back to earn draw with Eastleigh 

The Hawks produced a remarkable late fightback to grab a 2-2 draw against Eastleigh in an explosive National League derby at Westleigh Park.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Lee Bradbury’s side missed a second-half penalty with Alfie Rutherford blazing over the crossbar.

Andreas Robinson headed in 10 minutes from the end.

Eastleigh had Michael Green sent off and in the final minute Dan Strugnell drove in the equaliser

The early sparring produced little of note as both teams struggled to conjure up a clinical final ball.

A quick free-kick almost caught the Hawks out but Ben Williamson sent his shot on the turn wide of the post.

The Hawks were limited to a few sporadic attacks down the flanks but almost broke the deadlock on 35 minutes when Theo Lewis’ headed drifted past the far post.

It was the visitors who grabbed the initiative, netting two goals as the interval approached.

Paul McCallum rose above the home defence to score two outstanding headers.

On 38 minutes Ben Dudzinski dived full length to keep out a 25 yard shot but the loose ball was crossed to the back post.

McCallum climbed above the defence to guide his header into the corner of the net.

Two minutes later the Eastleigh forward powered another aerial effort into the net from a free-kick on the right.

Bradley Tarbuck replaced Ed Harris at the start of the second half in the home ranks.

Dudzinski was forced into action to deny McCallum his hat-trick by adeptly keeping his fierce header out at the near post.

Rutherford and Wes Fogden were sent on as the Hawks looked to try to salvage something from the game.

The home side wasted a gilt-edged opportunity after Fogden was tripped in the area to earn a penalty.

Rutherford stepped up but fired his spot-kick high over the bar.

Robinson set up a grandstand finish, though, when he reduced the deficit with a header from a corner with 10 minutes remaining.

In a dramatic finish, Green was dismissed for Eastleigh.

And the Hawks took advantage when Dan Strugnell fired in an equaliser from an acute angle to earn his side a well-deserved point.







