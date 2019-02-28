Have your say

Lee Bradbury says taking on Leyton Orient is not mission impossible for the Hawks at Westleigh Park on Saturday (3pm).

He expects his side, who are in the relegation zone, to go out and fight for their lives.

It is an immense challenge for the Hawks who are yet to beat a top 10 side this season.

When the two teams met at Brisbane Road earlier in the season the Hawks were handed a footballing lesson in their 4-0 defeat.

Orient are easily the best team the home side have come up against this season.

Bradbury knows however his side can't afford to go into the game with an inferiority complex.

Somehow they have to find a way to stop the visitors from playing.

At the same time they also need to offer their own threat.

In the relegation dogfight every point counts and the Hawks are in desperate need to get something out of the game.

Bradbury has every confidence his squad will give a good account of themselves.

He said: ‘It is a game where we have nothing to lose..

‘Leyton Orient are a massive club and the best we have faced this season.

‘For us it is great to be playing in the same league as clubs like this.

‘We have to remember, though, that we are there on credit.

‘I am expecting us to fight tooth and nail to get something from the game.

‘Our record against the top teams isn’t great but that has to change at some point.

‘Hopefully this will be the game when that happens

‘Knowing my squad of players they will go out and give it a right go.’

Mike Carter has returned from his loan spell but the combative midfield player is ruled out by suspension.

Experienced defender Paul Robinson remains out injured.

Bradley Tarbuck had a successful operation on his knee during midweek but is unlikely to play again this season.

The Hawks are a point behind Dover Athletic and know there is a chance to climb out of the relegation spots if they can get a victory against Orient.

Bradbury added: ‘We go into the game as big underdogs.

‘If we are to cause a surprise then we will have to be fearless.

‘Against a team like Orient chances are likely to be few and far between.

‘That means when they do come along we have to make sure we take them.

‘With their attacking threat we also have to maintain our focus and concentration at the back.

‘These are the sort of games as a manager and player you want to be involved in.

‘We must be prepared to face up to the situation and be brave.’