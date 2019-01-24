Have your say

The Hawks are aiming to turn the tables on Dover Athletic at Westleigh Park in Saturday’s key Vanarama National League match.

Lee Bradbury knows it won't be easy against familiar opponents.

The two teams have met three times already this season but the Hawks are yet to claim a win.

In two of the three games Bradbury's team got themselves into winning positions only to throw it away in the later stages.

There is little between the two sides who are level on points with the Hawks ahead courtesy of a better goal difference.

Being just two points above the relegation zone means there is a lot at stake for both teams.

The Hawks manager is determined it will be different on Saturday (3pm).

His side head into the game in a buoyant mood following consecutive league wins against Barrow and Boreham Wood.

Bradbury said: ‘We have narrowly come out the wrong side of some close-fought games against Dover.

‘Hopefully this time we can come out the right side.

‘In the last few games we have played well and started to show the necessary consistency.

‘This could prove to be a big three points because the other teams around us have tough games.

‘It is an opportunity for us to put some daylight between us and the teams at the bottom.

‘Dover will be viewing it in the same way.

‘We have a tough February ahead involving a lot of travelling.

‘We must be looking to put points on the board now to take a little bit of pressure off next month.

‘It is a pivotal point in the season when you can set yourself up for the run in.’

Defender Chris Robertson, on loan from Swindon Town, and Luton Town loanee Jack James are likely to get their home debuts.

Striker Matt Paterson will also make his first home appearance after his return to the club.

All three made a big impression in their first games in the 3-1 win at Boreham Wood.

Bradbury was delighted with the way his changes paid dividends.

The boss is also working on another striker addition.

He added: ‘I was pleased with all three of them.

‘Sometimes you need to freshen things up with some new faces.

‘It gives everyone a lift and renewed enthusiasm.

‘I am still looking to bring another forward in but it isn’t proving easy.

‘We just have to be patient and see what comes up.’

Dan Strugnell and Bradley Tarbuck are still out injured.

There is better news about Mike Carter and Ed Harris.

Carter is back running following surgery and Harris has been given the all clear to return to training by the consultant.