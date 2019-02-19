The Hawks endured a torrid evening as they slumped to a 6-2 defeat against AFC Fylde

After taking the lead with a Matt Paterson penalty, things went from bad to worse for the visitors at the Mill Farm Stadium.

Although unfortunate to trail at the break the Hawks fell apart badly in the second period as their National League relegation worries continue.

In a surprise move, boss Lee Bradbury made five changes to the starting line-up.

Dan Strugnell, Ryan Woodford, Ed Harris, Theo Lewis and Paterson all returned

The Hawks stunned the home side by taking a 14th-minute lead with their first attack of the game.

A superb defence-splitting pass put Paterson clear and he was brought down as he tried to take the ball around keeper Jay Lynch.

The striker picked himself up to bury his spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Bradbury’s side’s joy was short-lived, though, as Fylde levelled within six minutes.

Ryan Croasdale's long-range strike took a big deflection off Harris, with the ball looping over visiting keeper Ben Dudzinski and dropping into the net via the crossbar.

Despite the setback, the visitors continued to create chances in the pouring Lancashire rain.

Lynch produced a terrific save to keep a Rory Williams free-kick out of the top corner.

Calamity befell the Hawks when they went behind in first-half stoppage-time, however.

A corner to the far post was touched in by Jordan Tunnicliffe.

Jack James replaced an injured Williams in the Hawks defence at the start of the second period.

A half-chance fell to Lewis soon after the restart but he failed to get any power on his header.

The Hawks were left with a mountain to climb in the 57th minute when Fylde stretched their lead.

Danny Rowe did well to turn Harris before burying his left foot shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Any hopes the Westleigh Park outfit might have still held were killed off on 69 minutes following an error from Dudzinski.

The goalkeeper initially saved Rowe;s free-kick but then flapped at the loose ball to gift a goal to Tunnicliffe.

A close range header from Tom Crawford added a fifth Fylde goal 15 minutes from full-time.

Substitute Alfie Rutherford poked in a consolation goal two minutes from time.

There was still time for Ash Hemmings to complete the rout with the home side’s sixth goal.

The Hawks remain 21st in table and two points away from safety.