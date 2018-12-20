Havant & Waterlooville hope flying visit to Hartlepool can set up bumper Christmas haul

Have your say

Lee Bradbury believes flying up for Saturday’s match with Hartlepool United can set the Hawks on the right route to a bumper Christmas points haul.

It is the first time in their history the club are going to a match by aeroplane.

Bradbury and his squad are flying from Southampton to Newcastle and will be training for the match at Sunderland.

It is a flight the Hawks manager is familiar with.

He made the journey to travel to Hartlepool for a job interview when he was in contention for the manager role there.

But he was pipped at the post by Richard Money who takes charge for his first home league game.

Bradbury feels his Hawks team will benefit from not having had a long coach journey this time.

He said: ‘We don't believe that spending eight hours on a coach is the best way of preparing for the game.

‘It only takes an hour to fly up to Newcastle and that has to be better.

‘We are only one of two part-time clubs in our league, with a budget nowhere near some of our rivals.

‘That means we have to try to carve out every advantage we can.

‘All I am focused on is trying to win the game.

‘It is just like any other game where we want to give ourselves the best possible chance of picking up points.

‘That is why we are flying up the day before.’

It is likely to be a good atmosphere on Saturday and Bradbury knows it won't be easy.

Hartlepool have won their past two games and will be looking to keep their form going with Money now eager to guide them up the Vanarama National League table.

But Bradbury has the same ambitions for his Hawks side.

He said: ‘Richard Money was my old coach when I was at Manchester City.

‘He will have them organised and ready to go.

‘They are likely to have a big crowd getting behind them.

‘We need to go up there stifle them and try to spoil the home party.

‘At the same time we must look to play our own football.’

Hawks loan striker Jonah Ayunga has been recalled by his parent club Sutton United.

Experienced defender Paul Robinson is unlikely to feature because of a knee injury.

Bradbury has to decide if it is the right game to give new arrivals Tyler Frost and Chris Paul their first starts.

Frost made a good impression when sent on in the second half at Dover in the FA Trophy.

