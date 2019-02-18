Havant & Waterlooville target new signings for huge trips to AFC Fylde and Halifax Town

Have your say

Lee Bradbury is keen to bring in reinforcements as the Hawks head into one of their toughest weeks of the season.

They make the long trip to face play-off chasing AFC Fylde in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Then on Saturday they go to relegation battling rivals AFC Halifax Town.

Bradbury wants to strengthen his squad, particularly in defence, to meet the challenge.

He lost left-sided defender Rory Williams to injury and experienced defender Chris Robertson has returned to Swindon Town.

Robertson wasn’t a great success, playing just one full game during his month on loan.

He was sent off early in his second game and didn't feature again.

Bradbury accepts he has to bring players in.

The Hawks boss said: ‘With Rory Williams out we don't have a left back.

‘Wes Fogden had to fill in there after he went off against Wrexham.

‘At the moment with injuries I have difficulty naming a 16-man squad.

‘We might have to try and get some bodies in if we can.

‘That will probably mean dipping into the loan market.’

There is extra pressure on the Hawks after their defeat against Wrexham sent them back into the bottom four.

They need to pick up points from two difficult games or they could find themselves in deeper trouble.

Bradbury added: ‘The big challenge is going to be keeping the players mentally and physically fresh.

‘We will need to be resilient and show lots of resolve.

‘It is going to be tough with the amount of travelling we have to do in a short space of time.

‘Travelling to Fylde there and back in a day highlights the problems of being part-time in a largely full-time league.

‘We won’t be using it as an excuse and have to make sure we are mentally strong.

‘It is what it is, though, and we have to crack on and cope with it to the best of our ability.

‘We are going to Fylde as underdogs and nobody else will fancy us getting anything there.

‘That is something we can thrive on and enjoy.

‘We will go up there and give it everything we have got to cause an upset.

‘I am convinced we are capable of it and our away performances have improved recently.

‘When we drew with Fylde at our place earlier in the season we were the better team.

‘Hopefully we can put some more points on the board in this game.

‘If we put in the same effort we did against Wrexham then we won’t be far wrong.’

The Hawks will take encouragement from the fact that they have taken four points from the last six on the road.