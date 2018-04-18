Hawks clinch Hampshire Senior Cup

Have your say

The Hawks have been crowned Hampshire Senior Cup champions for the second time in three years following a 3-0 win over Blackfield & Langley at St Mary's.

The Westleigh Park side's class eventually showed against their Wessex League premier division opponents, with Andreas Robinson, James Hyter and Jason Prior all on target.

As expected, Lee Bradbury sent out a much-changed starting line-up, with his chief priority being the National League South title.

Keeper Ben Dudzinski was given his Hawks debut, while youngsters Marley Ridge and Alfie Whittingham were also included.

Striker Alfie Rutherford had the first chance on eight minutes for Bradbury's troops when he forced a low save from Blackfield shot-stopper Brad Snelling from 25 yards.

Soon afterwards Hayter sent a header just wide of the upright from Jordan Rose’s cross.

The Hawks remained on the front foot in the opening stages and prevented their Wessex League premier division opponents getting into the game.

It was all very uneventful, though, and Rutherford dragged another shot wide of the far post from outside the area.

In a rare Blackfield attack, Lerone Plummer fired over the bar.

Bradbury’s side finally made the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time thanks to a mistake from Snelling.

Robinson fired a shot from 20 yards and the keeper let it slip through his near post.

Wes Fogden replaced Whittingham at the start of the second half and the Hawks continued to monopolise possession and pinned their opponents back.

However, a quick break from the Southampton-based side ended with Plummer lifting a good chance over the bar.

Lee Molyneaux then rescued the Westleigh Park outfit with a headed goal-line clearance as Blackfield enjoyed their best spell.

Yet the Hawks wrapped up the match with two goals in the final 10 minutes.

An unmarked Hayter easily volleyed home from eight yards before substitute Prior added the extra gloss with a deft header a few minutes later.