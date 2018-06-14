Hawks excited to unleash fired-up Nicke Kabamba

Have your say

Nicke Kabamba has been tipped to show his true class after joining the Hawks.

Manager Lee Bradbury is impressed with the desire, drive and determination of the former Pompey striker, who today completed his move to the National League side.

Kabamba will be fired up to score regularly at National League level and bounce back after being released by the Blues.

Bradbury is very pleased to have added the 25-year-old to his strikeforce.

He said: ‘Nicke is a very good signing for us. I am excited about it.

‘He’s still quite young and enthusiastic but he also has good experience. Now is the time for him to really kick on.

‘He wants to get back into the Football League and he will need to show what he can do.

‘For us he brings goals and he’s a powerful player. He is a hard-working lad.

‘Nicke is the kind of player who can make a bad ball into a good one. He is quick, willing and strong.

‘We’ve been talking to him for a week or so. He’s been great, he is really hungry to show what he can do.’

Kabamba has a point to prove after his time with Pompey did not go how he had hoped.

He had interest from other clubs but was keen to stay in the area.

With the Hawks moving up to the National League it was the perfect match and provides an ideal platform for the striker.

Bradbury added: ‘Nicke played at conference south level and scored lots of goals before he moved to Portsmouth.

‘He’s local and that’s probably one of the reasons we have managed to get him.

‘Quite a few clubs were after him, including some at a higher level.’