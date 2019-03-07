Have your say

Hawks are ready to face the biggest period in the club's history.

Lee Bradbury's side begin a period which will be critical in deciding their National League fate when they travel to relegation rivals Maidstone United on Saturday.

The match begins a monumental eight-day period with clashes against Chesterfield and Dagenham & Redbridge to follow - who are both on the fringes of the relegation dogfight.

Bradbury has always maintained it is the results against teams in and around them will decide their fate.

After recent performances against top sides Wrexham and Leyton Orient Bradbury is backing his players to do the business.

'If we continue playing with the same desire, work rate and intent then we will be good enough,' said Bradbury.

'At this stage it is all about winning.

'The next 10 games are probably the biggest in the club's history.

'We have worked hard to get where we are and are determined to stay there.

'It hasn't been easy at times but the players have worked so hard for each other.

'They are determined to give it everything they have got.

'We know whatever happens it won't be for a lack of effort and all are focused on staying up.

'Maidstone are nine points behind us so a win will make it difficult for them.

'They have also won just once at home all season and that was back in August.

'We have to go there, be positive and get on to the front foot as early as possible.

'The first goal in games like this can be so important.'

Bradbury's side currently are four points adrift of safety and in a precarious position.

He appreciates that it is a big week ahead – but the belief is there.

'We don't want to falling any further behind at this stage of the season,' said Bradbury.

'There is a confidence in the camp that we can get the results we need.

'It has been frustrating to come away with nothing from our games against the top sides.

'Both Wrexham and Leyton Orient were hanging on at the end against us.

'Against Orient we lost the game because of one lapse of concentration at a throw-in.

'That was so frustrating.

'It is vital that we don't allow that to happen again in the games ahead.'

Defender Rory Williams is having a scan on his ankle this week and remains a big doubt.

Jack James is definitely ruled out following his 17 stitches and concussion suffered against Orient.

Midfielder Mike Carter however is back in contention after returning from his loan spell with Gosport Borough.

'If we win at Maidstone it will make a big difference to our outlook,' said Bradbury.

'Our target has to be getting to 50 points as soon as possible.'