Hawks take their second League One scalp with victory over AFC Wimbledon

THE HAWKS took their second League One scalp of the summer with a 4-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Westleigh Park.

A double from Alfie Rutherford and goals from Nicke Kabamba and Theo Lewis ensured Lee Bradbury's troops ended their pre-season campaign with another impressive display.

Aife Egan was on target for the Dons.

The Hawks were full of confidence having defeated third-tier outfit Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday.

They started brightly with Rory Williams causing Wimbledon all sorts of problems down the left.

Unsurprisingly, the former Gosport Borough wing-back was involved in the hosts’ opener with a pinpoint cross.

Wes Fogden got there ahead of King and his header left Kabamba with a simple task of nodding the ball into the empty net for his first Hawks goal.

Bradbury’s side went into half-time with a one-goal advantage.

But homee keeper Ryan Young was called into action early into the second half, pushing away a 25-yard effort from Anthony Hartigan.

Wimbledon had noticeably upped their game and the home side had to weather a sustained spell of pressure.

But on 55 minutes the Dons were level when Egan volleyed in the equaliser from the edge of the area.

The Hawks managed to recover their composure, though. And in the 68th minute, they regained their lead.

A corner from the left was failed to be cleared by Wimbledon and substitute Rutherford smashed home a low shot.

Five minutes later the hosts stretched their lead with fellow substitute Lewis firing in an acrobatic volley.

Rutherford put the icing on the cake scoring his second goal with four minutes remaining.

The youngster kept his cool to slot his effort beyond King.

It was the perfect performance from Bradbury’s men ahead of their maiden National League clash at Barrow next Saturday.