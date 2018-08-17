Hawks target lift at Braintree after cruel midweek defeat

The Hawks are looking forward to putting their cruel Dover defeat behind them when they go to Braintree in the Vanarama National League tomorrow.

Two late goals on Tuesday saw Lee Bradbury’s team suffer a second defeat of the season having led 3-1 earlier in the match.

It felt like a very difficult outcome to take for the Hawks who had played some superb football in the second half and scored three times in four minutes.

That could easily have been enough for a win on another day but things went against them as Dover were given the benefit of some key decisions and got the momentum back.

Now it means the Hawks are still after their first win of the season and will have to look for it at Braintree who are also without a success so far.

The visitors will be staying upbeat despite the frustration.

Since getting promoted they have performed so well at the higher level and will hope to bank their first victory tomorrow (3pm).

Boss Bradbury said: ‘We are not really getting what we deserve out of games at the moment.

‘You have that, even when you are near the top of the league you can have three or four game spells like that. It doesn’t quite go for you.

‘It is better to have it now than if you are scrambling for points at the end of the season.

‘We didn’t start the game well at Dover and went 1-0 down to a great goal from 30 yards.

‘In the second half we were excellent for 15 minutes.

‘We went 3-1 up and were very good.

‘They got a penalty. The linesman gave a free-kick but the referee overruled him and said it was in the box which was disappointing.

‘They scored that and the fans got behind them.

‘Football can be a cruel game, it can kick you just when you feel you are doing okay.

‘The game had so many twists and turns. It was a good game for the neutral but not good for the two managers.

‘Braintree is always a tough place to go, their fans get behind them and they will be looking for the win as well.

‘We have had a difficult start, facing good teams. It has been a big learning curve and we can take lots of positives from the way we have played.’

The Hawks made a tactical switch at Dover with Alfie Pavey dropping to the bench.

But the 22-year-old scored along with Wes Fogden and Theo Lewis in the second half.

It showed the Hawks do have the goal threat within their ranks.

They now need to balance that with the strong team performance shown during the draws with AFC Fylde and Boreham Wood to claim that first three-point haul.