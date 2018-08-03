Hawks told to maintain high pre-season standards at Barrow

I WON’T accept anything less than how we have performed during pre-season.

That is the message Lee Bradbury has delivered to his Hawks troops ahead of their National League curtain-raiser at Barrow tomorrow (3pm).

The Westleigh Park side have impressed during the summer months, putting League One outfits Wycombe and AFC Wimbledon to the sword.

And Bradbury wants his players to maintain those high standards in their maiden National League clash at Holker Street.

The manager said: 'We're in good shape. We've had a good pre-season and had some good results.

'But, ultimately, it will mean nothing come 3pm tomorrow. The only thing it does give you is confidence and that we can compete at a high level.

'We take credit from both of those games. What I have said to the players is they have set the standard and I am not going to accept anything less than what they have done in those games.’

Although Barrow narrowly avoided relegation last term, they have defeated League Two sides Crewe and Carlisle in pre-season after rejigging their management team.

Bradbury added: 'They've tried to change the ethos of the club and are trying to really help get the fans on their side.

'Barrow have had some good results during pre-season. They have beaten Carlisle and Crewe and lost narrowly to Newcastle under-23s who are a good side – they will be confident’