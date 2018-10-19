Hawks well drilled on what it will take to stay in National League

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has added an extra night of training to the Hawks’ training schedule in a bid to change their fortunes

It is as close to being full-time as the manager can get.

The Hawks will now also train on a Monday night, along with the regular Tuesday and Thursday sessions.

Bradbury insisted extra time is needed with the players if they are to stand any chance of staying in the National League.

Life there is proving every bit as much of a challenge as he thought it would.

With just two wins from their opening 15 games, the Hawks find themselves in the bottom four.

It is no co-incidence that up to last weekend, three of the bottom four clubs – Braintree, Dover and the Hawks – were operating on a part-time basis.

When Andy Hessenthaler moved from Eastleigh back to Dover last week, the first thing he did was to turn them full-time.

This is a luxury that Bradbury doesn't have.

Instead, he has to settle for an extra training session after many of the players have spent the day working.

In an ideal world Bradbury would love to see the Hawks operate on a full-time basis.

'All clubs have limitations and to go full-time would cost more,' said Bradbury.

'Some of our players have got decent jobs which would make it difficult.

'I have asked the lads to come in for an extra night’s training.

'When you are part-time you miss out on contact time with the players.

'If you have a game on a Tuesday it means that you are just left with a couple of hours on a Thursday.

'That is nowhere near enough time for the standard we are playing at.

'It doesn't matter how good your players are, you need time together to organise the shape you want to play.

'Time is also necessary to look at set-pieces and other areas of the game.

'If you want to change anything it takes time.

'The more organised you are then you are more likely to be in a better place mentally.

'It is a challenge we will meet head on and despite the restrictions we still believe we can stay in this league.'