‘He has 17 stitches in his face’ Boss fumes but player jokes it’s an improvement after injury against Leyton Orient

Have your say

Lee Bradbury expressed his anger after the nasty facial injury to his player Jack James on Saturday during the Hawks’ defeat to Leyton Orient.

But the player was still able to show his sense of humour as he joked on twitter that some were saying his injuries have improved his looks.

James had to have 17 stitches in his face after a challenge from Leyton Orient’s Sam Ling at Westleigh Park.

Following the game he posted a picture of his battered and bruised face on Twitter and wrote: ‘Unlucky from the boys, deserved more, but we will go again... 17 stitches later but some will say I look better.’

The Hawks player also praised the staff for their help.

He added: ‘Big thanks to Hawks medical team, class work from them all.’

Bradbury was left to rue no red card coming for the challenge.

He felt it was a decision that massively went against his team.

The Hawks boss said: ‘That was a red card every day of the week.

‘I fail to see how it wasn’t dangerous and reckless play.

‘He has got 17 stitches in his face and stud marks across his chest.

‘It is ridiculous and was a high boot with the player pushing his studs towards his face.

‘I just can't believe that it was judged as just a yellow card.’

READ MORE: Decisions so costly as the Hawks lose to Leyton Orient