Missed chance for Havant & Waterlooville but ‘stubborn’ FC Halifax Town proved why beating 10 men can be so difficult

Lee Bradbury was left ruing a missed opportunity as the Hawks were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man FC HalifaxTown at the Shay Stadium.

The visitors failed to capitalise against opponents who played a man short for over an hour of the contest.

Jamie Brevett was shown a straight red card on 31 minutes for a lunging tackle on Theo Lewis.

It was a frustrating afternoon with both teams struggling to create any clear chances.

The Hawks boss said: ‘We have come away from the game with mixed feelings.

‘A point away from home is always a good one.

‘Under the circumstances, though, we should really have picked up all three.

‘We didn't create enough chances.

‘That final pass and our decision making around the edge of their area was lacking.

‘Once Halifax went down to 10 men they were always going to get players behind the ball.

‘They were stubborn and hard to break down.

‘It was proved again that it isn’t always easy playing against 10 men because they tend to raise their game.’

The home side started the brighter and for the opening 10 minutes the Hawks struggled to get into the game.

Slowly but surely the visitors started to get a foothold in the game.

Their first chance arrived on 19 minutes when a Rory Williams free-kick was swung into the area.

All it needed was a touch but no one was there to make contact.

The sending off changed the nature of the game.

It was the Hawks in control of possession and the hosts looking to catch them on the break.

In the second half Bradbury sent on Hassan Jalloh in place of Jack James.

The Hawks went three up in the front line and he proved a lively presence but also failed to unlock the home defence.

Lewis sent an overhead kick wide and Wes Fogden also went close.

Bradbury added: ‘It was a frustrating afternoon.

‘When you play against 10 men for an hour of the game you expect to win.

‘On a positive note though we kept a clean sheet and picked up another point.’

Failing to pick up maximum points keeps the Hawks in the Vanarama National League relegation zone.

They remain fourth from bottom, a point behind Dover Athletic and Chesterfield.

The Hawks knows some crucial matches will follow after they play Leyton Orient next.

Bradbury said: ‘It is all very tight at the bottom.

‘We have a tough game against title-chasing Leyton Orient next up.

‘This in many ways is a free-hit because not many will expect us to get anything from the game.

‘Then we have a crucial run of games against teams around us in the league.

‘It is important we keep picking up points in those games.’

Hawks: Dudzinski, Strugnell, Williams, Rose, Cordner, Robinson A (Paul 63), Fogden, Lewis, Quigley (Paterson 75), James (Jalloh 45), Rutherford.

Attendance : 1,181