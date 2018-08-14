Nicke Kabamba: Hawks relishing Dover trip after positive performances

Have your say

The Hawks are increasingly confident their promising form will soon be rewarded with a first win as they go to Dover in the National League.

Twice at Westleigh Park they have now outshone last season’s play-off teams but had to settle for draws with Boreham Wood and AFC Fylde.

The trip to Dover could provide a big chance for them tonight (7.45pm).

But Nicke Kabamba revealed the team are buzzing with the form they are in and the way they are playing so strongly since the opening-day defeat at Barrow.

The former Pompey striker scored in the 1-1 draw with Fylde and will be looking to net again at Dover to help set up that first win.

He said: ‘We're looking forward to Tuesday now.

‘We've got the ball rolling and we're playing well.

‘I'm certain the three points will be coming home with us soon.

‘It's going to really start clicking soon. It's happening now but we will really get into gear soon.’

Kabamba saw a good opportunity not go his way against Boreham Wood and could also have had more goals against Fylde.

It is great for the team he is getting opportunities and the approach play from boss Lee Bradbury’s side has been very good so far this season.

Kabamba has been working closely with Bradbury who was a striker by trade in his career and is enjoying making the most of that.

He added: ‘The gaffer's good. He's had a great career himself and being a striker it's good for me.

‘Our shooting sessions are really striker specific which helps.

‘It's a good thing for us – but the defenders don't like it!

‘He's got real experience and that's a big help.’