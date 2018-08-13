Nicke Kabamba’s joy at bagging Hawks’ first National League goal

Nicke Kabamba told of his delight at bagging the Hawks’ first National League goal.

Kabamba lit up his side’s clash with AFC Fylde with a gem of a dipping, swerving hit from 20 yards to earn a point in the 1-1 draw with AFC Fylde.

That was after he was denied by Coasters’ keeper Jay Lynch, who somehow deflected his four-yard finish on to the bar in the first half.

Kabamba said: ‘It was frustrating having the keeper save the first one. But we kept playing well and we kept applying the pressure.

‘Luckily enough I had a chance outside the box and stuck it in the top corner. I’m trying to score from any sight of goal.

‘I was just over the moon to get the goal but maybe a little frustrated it was just a point because we deserved more.

‘It’s a nice feeling to get a goal and the club’s first goal at this level, too.’

Kabamba’s partnership with National League South player-of-the-year Alfie Pavey looks one which will cause problems for defences over the coming months.

Their off-field friendship has helped them build an understanding quickly following Kabamba’s arrival from Pompey and Pavey joining from Dartford.

He added: ‘We’re quite good friends outside of football. I knew of him before.

‘It’s good to have that relationship. Then you can bring it on to the pitch. That’s the same with everyone here really.

‘We’re a really tight-knit group and there are some really good players here.’