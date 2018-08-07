No pot of gold but impressive Hawks had better of Boreham Wood draw

There was no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for the Hawks despite an impressive performance in the 0-0 National League draw against Boreham Wood at Westleigh Park.

Lee Bradbury’s team played the better attacking football and had the best chances but couldn’t crown their first home match at this level with three points.

The rainbow over Westleigh Park just before kick-off had not quite signalled riches to come but there was still plenty for the Hawks manager to be happy with.

They came very close with Paul Robinson, Wes Fogden, Nicke Kabamba and Andreas Robinson all just unable to bulge the net.

Bradbury was very encouraged overall while last season’s play-off finalists had to admit they were fortunate to get a point from their trip down south.

The Hawks boss said: ‘I’m very pleased. Against one of the best teams in the league last year we have created the better chances, had as much of the ball as they did and acquitted ourselves very well.

‘We got in some really good positions, had a couple of one-on- ones and the keeper has made some good saves.

‘At this level we need to play well for 90 minutes and we did.

‘If we get that many chances every game and play that well, with the intensity we did we will pick up points along the way no problem.’

Defender Paul Robinson was unfortunate to miss a good chance late on when he drove his shot just wide after turning sharply in the box.

Earlier man-of-the-match Fogden saw his diving header brilliantly turned away by the Wood’s new loan keeper Ellery Balcombe, who is an England under-20 international.

The brilliant arrival from Brentford also stopped Kabamba and Andreas Robinson from netting after they got into good first half positions.

Overall it was a good Hawks display with plenty for the crowd of 1,348 to appreciate.​​​​​​​