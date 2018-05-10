Prior's future in doubt at the Hawks

Have your say

Speculation is mounting over the future of Hawks promotion hero Jason Prior at Westleigh Park.

Prior scored the winning goal two minutes from the end as the Hawks beat Concord Rangers 3-2 on the final day of the season.

His winner fired the Hawks to the National League South title and promotion into the National League for the first time in the club's history.

In the eyes of the fans the forward became a club legend overnight.

It seems, however, that the striker wants away, despite the Hawks having the option of an extra year on his contract.

Work and family commitments, it is believed, means Prior can't commit to the extra demands of National League football.

Reports also suggest a club playing two leagues below the Hawks have already made him an attractive offer.

If this is the case then it will be a huge blow to the champions if he leaves.

Prior is a crucial element in the way the team is set up to play and a highly effective target man.

The loss of last season's top goalscorer would be a big setback in manager Lee Bradbury's plans for next season.