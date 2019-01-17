Striker seals Havant & Waterlooville return

Have your say

Matt Paterson has signed for the Hawks from Welling United.

The 29-year-old forward returns to Westleigh Park on a deal for the rest of the season.

He played for the Hawks from 2015 to 2017 and also had a spell in 2014.

Paterson has featured for Gosport Borough and had a productive spell at Oxford City after leaving Westleigh Park.

He joined Welling in the summer and has netted three goals in nine matches.

Hawks boss Lee Bradbury has been working hard this week to bring in experienced players.

The team go to Boreham Wood on Saturday as they battle to avoid relegation from the Vanarama National League.

Defender Chris Robertson yesterday agreed a loan move from Swindon.