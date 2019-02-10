‘Stubborn’ Havant & Waterlooville move another point closer to their National League survival target with Gateshead draw

Have your say

Lee Bradbury praised his Hawks grafters after they battled to a 0-0 draw against Gateshead at the International Stadium.

Though the draw was a fair result the visitors could easily have snatched all three.

They had the best chances in a contest dominated by the blustery swirling wind blowing around the exposed venue.

For Bradbury, though, it was another vital point in their fight for Vanarama National League survival.

The Hawks boss said: ‘We defended resolutely in what was a battling performance.

‘It was a tough game against a big physical side.

‘Our stubbornness made it hard for them to break us down.

‘We were big and strong

‘I am delighted to come away with another clean sheet because we also had to contend with the conditions.

‘The wind took a lot of quality out of the game and made it difficult for both teams to play their football.

‘In the end we had the best chances in the game though I think a draw was fair.

‘Our goalkeeper only had a couple of saves to make.

‘We had a couple of one on ones but just couldn’t put the ball in the net.

‘More and more, though, we are showing the resilience needed to pick up points away from home.

‘It is so tight at the bottom that every point counts.’

The Hawks almost made a perfect start when a near-post flick from Wes Fogden went across the face of the home goal.

On a tricky pitch and in a strong wind it wasn’t easy for both teams.

Ben Dudzinski was forced to turn away a long-range drive from Robbie Tinkler as the home side made most of the running.

The visitors, however, had two great chances in first-half stoppage-time.

Firstly Wes Fogden had a shot blocked and then Matt Paterson slipped in debut-making Joe Quigley.

The loanee striker, however, was denied by a good close-range save from home goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

After the break Gateshead fashioned a couple of half chances but defences generally remained on top.

Bradbury added: ‘We have to be happy coming away with a point away from home against a team in the top seven.

‘That makes if four points from the last six on the road.

‘Since the start of the season we have learned the standard of this league.

‘We have grown from the experience and learned what we have to do to keep clean sheets.

‘Now we are capable of being far more competitive against the top sides.

‘It is a tough ask but everybody at the club is doing their bit.’

Hawks: Dudzinski, James (Strugnell 71), Cordner, Rose, Williams, Paul, Robinson A, Lewis (Jalloh 15), Fogden, Quigley, Paterson (Rutherford 76).

Attendance: 536.