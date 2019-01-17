Swift impact needed from two new Havant & Waterlooville arrivals

LEE BRADBURY is looking for an immediate impact from his two new signings when the Hawks travel to Boreham Wood on Saturday (3pm).

Defender Chris Robertson and returning-striker Matt Paterson have been brought in to bolster the Westleigh Park side's National League relegation battle.

The vastly-experienced Robertson arrives on a month’s loan from League Two outfit Swindon Town.

Paterson, meanwhile, is back at the Hawks for a second spell. He’s signed from National League South side Welling United for the rest of the season.

Bradbury recognised he needed to strengthen at both ends of the pitch.

The manager said: ‘With Ed Harris and Paul Robinson out injured, we needed to bring in extra experience at the back.

‘Tyler Cordner could also be recalled from his loan by AFC Bournemouth during the January transfer window.

‘Chris Robertson has won this league with Torquay United and also has Football League experience with Preston and Swindon.

‘At 6ft 3inch he brings good physicality but can also play a bit.

‘His aggressive defending and ability to organise can give us a different dimension.

‘We have struggled to score goals up front recently.

‘Aaron Cosgrave has left and Jonah Ayunga was recalled from his loan early by Sutton United.

‘We know all about Matt Paterson and he is someone who knows how to score goals.

‘He has been brought in as a necessary reinforcement.’

Bradbury is hoping the pair can inspire his side to improve on the road.

The Hawks have managed just one away all season and the boss knows that isn't good enough.

'We need to start picking up more away points if we are to stay in this league,' said Bradbury.

‘At times, there have been some good performances but they haven't been rewarded with points.

‘Ultimately, that is what we are judged on.

‘We must be far more ruthless in both boxes.

‘Hopefully bringing these players in and refreshing things will help.

‘Maybe in the next couple of weeks one or two more might come in.’

The Hawks sit just a point and two places above the relegation zone.

But with 21st-placed Aldershot hosting 22nd-placed Chesterfield, Bradbury’s side could be leapfrogged if they don’t pick up at least a point at Boreham Wood.

Bradbury added: ‘It is very tight at the bottom of the league. We have to keep fighting because every point is vital.

‘I don't feel we are far off starting to climb the league.’