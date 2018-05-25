Tubbs: Hawks can attack fifth tier with no fear

MATT TUBBS is convinced the Hawks can approach their first-ever season in the National League without fear.

Though it will be a huge step into the unknown for the Hawks it won’t be that for the 33 year old striker.

Tubbs has played over 200 games at National league level with Salisbury City, Crawley Town, Forest Green Rovers, Eastleigh, Woking and Sutton United.

He scored 49 goals in 65 appearances for Crawley helping them win the title and promotion to the Football League in 2010-2011. That season he was also named in the National League team of the season.

His experience can prove invaluable to his less experienced team-mates.

‘It will be very tough in the National League next season,’ said Tubbs.

‘I won it a few years ago with Crawley and ended up top goalscorer.

‘The demands are huge, particularly when you are making round trips of 400 miles on a Tuesday night.

‘There will also be some big teams coming to Westleigh Park next season.

‘They should be great occasions and we will also enjoy going to some of the bigger stadiums like Wrexham, Chesterfield, Hartlepool and Leyton Orient.

‘It will be brilliant and something we can look forward to.

‘On the pitch the football is more clinical.

‘In the Conference South you’d get strikers who would maybe have four or five attempts on goal and might score one. National League strikers will expect to put one every two chances away.

‘As long as we can keep it locked up at the back and minimise our opponents’ chances then we can do well.

‘I think the squad of lads that we have at the club, along with a few additions, can deal with it.

‘We will be alright; people have seen how we like to play our football and we can be a threat to anyone.

‘I have no doubts that the Hawks can be competitive at the higher level.

‘The mentality I am sure is that we are not going into it just to make the numbers up.

‘Obviously we want to make sure we stay in the league.

‘If we can surprise a few people on the way then even better.’

The Hawks are under no illusions as to the difficulty of the task facing them.

The majority of National League clubs are full-time professional outfits.

Also the Hawks budget is likely to be among the smallest if not the smallest in the league.

Tubbs believes the team spirit displayed by the squad in the last two title winning seasons will hold them in good stead.

‘It was an unbelievable season for the Hawks and the way we won the National League South title was spectacular,’ sad Tubbs. ‘It is for moments like that why you play football, and the feeling will live with people for the rest of their lives.’