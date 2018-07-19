Wycombe friendly is perfect opportunity for Hawks

Have your say

Hawks boss Lee Bradbury feels Wycombe will represent an ideal friendly ahead of the new National League season.

The hosts will be looking to step it up against the League One team at Westleigh Park tomorrow (3pm).

Starting places are still up for grabs in the team for the first match of the new season.

Bradbury is expecting a tough examination from a side that was also promoted at the end of last season.

The Hawks boss is pleased with the progress his side have made but recognises there is still more to be done.

He said: ‘This is the perfect test for us two weeks ahead of our first-ever game in the National League.

‘Wycombe will be a fit, hard-working side with plenty of quality.

‘It will be a good work-out for us and one where we can keep working on our shape.

‘We will be up against some experienced, talented players.

‘That is what we will be facing week in, week out next season so this is an opportunity to get used to it.

‘As a team we can now start getting into the right frame of mind for the challenge.

‘I have been pleased with pre-season so far with the team scoring 16 goals and conceding four.

‘That includes playing the likes of Portsmouth.

‘Now we are looking to keep clean sheets and build from there.’

Bradbury's side came through their midweek friendly at AFC Totton with a 2-1 win.

Again he was pleased with some aspects but not with others.

He added: 'After Totton went in front with a penalty we had a shaky 10 minutes which were disappointing.

‘We sorted things out at half-time and kicked on in the second half.

'Then we had most of the ball and created all of the chances.'

With two games against league opposition now on the agenda Bradbury can expect his side to become more focused ahead of the new season.

The defenders will get a physical test against Wycombe who have powerful striker Adebayo Akinfenwa in their ranks.