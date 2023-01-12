Hawks goalkeeper Brad House  is recalled from loan spell by Sutton United

Hawks loanee keeper Brad House has been recalled by Sutton. Picture by Dave Haines

And that means the club will field a fourth keeper in National League South action in this weekend’s Hampshire derby at Farnborough.

House has played the last nine league fixtures since being signed in early November following a knee injury to first choice stopper Ross Worner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve keeper Charlie Searle kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Hemel at Westleigh Park, but boss Paul Doswell brought House in following a recommendation from player-coach Jamie Collins.

Hawks are believed to be on the verge of signing a goalkeeper to feature at in-form Farnborough.

Boro lost seven of their opening 10 league games after stepping up from the Southern League Premier South, albeit six of them by the odd goal.

That included a 1-0 August Bank Holiday Monday loss at Westleigh Park, Jake McCarthy netting a late decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they have not lost in the league since a 1-0 home setback to Chelmsford on September 27, winning seven and drawing five times since.

Striker Mason Bloomfield, signed from Bromley on New Year’s Day, scored the winner on his debut at home to Hungerford and then struck twice in last weekend’s 4-1 success at Dulwich Hamlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hisham Kasimu, a former Wessex League striker with Team Solent, is Boro’s leading NLS marksman so far with eight goals. He was signed after scoring 30 goals for Southern Leaguers AFC Totton last season.

In a ‘massive boost’ for the Hawks, centre half Joash Nembhard could be ready for a first team return at Farnbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been out since suffering a broken bone in his foot during the FA Cup loss to Weymouth in mid-October.

In his absence, Doswell has been ‘mixing and matching’ who plays alongside skipper Joe Oastler in central defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder McCarthy has filled in there, while player-coach Jamie Collins has been asked to do a job if the opposition possess a big, physical No 9.

Armed with the only unbeaten away record in the top seven tiers of English football, it could be considered good news that five of Hawks’ next six league games are away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip to Farnborough is followed by Dover (Jan 21), St Albans (Jan 24), Taunton (Jan 31) and Ebbsfleet (Feb 4).

‘We are proud of our away record and we want to keep it going,’ said Doswell, ‘but we’d always rather be at home than away.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Danny Wright is back in the squad after a knee injury, and Hawks have also sent Tommy Wright out on loan to AFC Totton.

The current plan is to recall him in early March and Doswell said: ‘It’s a win win for Totton and ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Tommy needs to go and get regular games, he needs to get himself fit and score goals.’

Starting at Tavistock this weekend, Totton have nine Southern League Division 1 South fixtures up to and including Saturday, March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The great thing for Tommy now is he’s feeling no pain at all,’ revealed Doswell.

‘You have to remember, he’s hardly played for eight months.’

Advertisement Hide Ad