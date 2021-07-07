Hawks fans celebrate Roarie Deacon's goal against Welling on on the opening day of the 2019/20 season. Photo by Dave Haines.

In Paul Doswell’s first game in charge in August 2019, the teams drew 1-1 at Westleigh Park on the opening day of the campaign.

Doswell’s new-look squad - featuring 12 new signings - will host the Wings on Saturday, August 15 in the first set of sixth tier fixtures since the 2020/21 campaign was abruptly ended in mid-February.

That opening day game against Welling is one of only three NLS home games for the Hawks that clash with Pompey home matches. The others are on October 9 and January 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two mouth-watering games with Dorking Wanderers over the festive and new year period.

Wanderers have a host of former Hawks in their ranks with Josh Taylor this summer added to a squad already containing Ed Harris, Wes Fogden, Jason Prior and Alfie Rutherford.

Hawks travel to Dorking on Boxing Day before the return game at Westleigh Park on January 2.

Due to the fact there are only 21 teams in the NLS in 2021/22, Hawks have two free Saturdays - August 28 and January 8.

Hawks’ 2021/22 National League South fixtures

Sat Aug 14 Welling United H

Sat Aug 21 Hampton & Richmond Borough A

Sat Sep 4 Ebbsfleet United A

Sat Sep 11 Oxford City H

Sat Sep 25 St. Albans City A

Sat Oct 9 Concord Rangers H

Sat Oct 16 Tonbridge Angels A

Sat Oct 23 Slough Town H

Tue Oct 26 Hungerford Town A

Sat Oct 30 Chelmsford City A

Sat Nov 6 Dulwich Hamlet H

Sat Nov 13 Maidstone United H

Sat Nov 20 Braintree Town A

Sat Dec 4 Bath City H

Sat Dec 11 Eastbourne Borough A

Sun Dec 26 Dorking Wanderers A

Tue Dec 28 Hemel Hempstead Town H

Sun Jan 2 Dorking Wanderers H

Sat Jan 15 Dartford H

Sat Jan 22 Billericay Town A

Wed Jan 26 Tonbridge Angels H

Sat Jan 29 Oxford City A

Sat Feb 5 St. Albans City H

Sat Feb 12 Concord Rangers A

Sat Feb 19 Ebbsfleet United H

Sat Feb 26 Slough Town A

Sat Mar 5 Chelmsford City H

Sat Mar 12 Dulwich Hamlet A

Wed Mar 16 Hungerford Town H

Sat Mar 19 Dartford A

Sat Mar 26 Billericay Town H

Sat Apr 2 Maidstone United A

Sat Apr 9 Braintree Town H

Fri Apr 15 Bath City A

Mon Apr 18 Eastbourne Borough H

Sat Apr 23 Welling United A

Sat Apr 30 Hampton & Richmond Borough H

Mon May 2 Hemel Hempstead Town A