Hawks hoping to reap FA Cup financial benefit of Charlton caretaker Johnnie Jackson bringing a feelgood factor back to The Valley

Charlton caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images.

The Addicks sacked Nigel Adkins and put Valley legend Johnnie Jackson in caretaker charge the morning after Hawks had booked their first round place by beating higher tier Torquay in a replay.

Jackson’s appointment has revitalised the club, with seven points out of nine in League 1 action and improved attendances for home games against Doncaster (4-0) and Rotherham (1-1).

Doswell believes Hawks can benefit from Charlton’s new-found feelgood factor - but only financially.

‘I’m never going to speak ill of Nigel as he’s a friend of mine, but when he was the crowd were unhappy,’ he stated. ‘It could have been a poor one on Saturday, four or five thousand.

‘But now Johnnie Jackson’s gone in and they’ve got the new manager bounce you could be looking at 10-12,000.

‘The fans are now talking about the play-offs rather than relegation.

‘For us financially, it’s better. That’s the one positive!’

Hawks will take a 50 per cent split of the total gate receipts at The Valley after expenses have been deducted.

Charlton’s home crowds since Jackson was appointed have been 16,449 and 12,592. Ticket prices have been slashed for this Saturday’s tie and Hawks will be hoping for a bigger crowd than the 4,494 who turned up at The Valley for first round tie against Truro City, then in the National League South, four years ago.

Hawks have already earned £18,375 as a result of beating Beaconsfield Town, Billericay and Torquay this season.

Prize money rockets to £22,629 for a first round success, but there is no money for the losers.

Last season Hawks banked just under £95,000 from FA Cup TV and prize money. That sum included £37,500 as a result of their second round tie at Marine being shown live on BT Sport.

Hawks are one of only three NL South clubs - out of 21 - to have reached the first round proper, alongside Ebbsfleet and St Albans. Last season they were one of just six to get that far.

‘People don’t realise how big an achievement it is,’ said Doswell. ‘My wife always tells me not to mention the money, but for clubs at our level it’s a financial Godsend. You can’t under-estimate the difference it makes.

‘If there’s a gate of 8-10,000 (at Charlton) we could end up making around £30,000 from the FA Cup this season.’

Doswell, meanwhile, is under no illusions how tough his depleted squad’s task is as they bid to become the first non-league club to knock Charlton out of the FA Cup on home soil since they were elected to the Football League 100 years ago.

The Addicks have only ever lost once to a non-league outfit - 1-0 in the first round at three tiers lower Northwich in 2009.

‘We have seen their last three games and they have been excellent,’ said Doswell. ‘And I mean excellent.

‘They have players who have played in the Premier League. (Jayden) Stockley would improve any side in League 1, he’s a beast. Connor Washington is the Northern Ireland international strike, Elliott Lee is a Championship player. They signed MacGillivray from Pompey, they’ve got Harry Arter - they have a Championship squad.’

Doswell doesn’t believe Jackson would want an FA Cup humiliation on his CV as he attempts to persuade the Charlton board to give him the job full-time - a position he craves.