Hawks out to end the longest unbeaten home league run in the top six tiers of English football

Paul Doswell takes his National League South high-fliers to Taunton Town on Tuesday for a first-ever league meeting between the clubs.

Hawks have won five and drawn two of their seven away league games this season, with only St Albans (19 points) having banked more on their travels among divisional rivals.

But Taunton are protecting an unbeaten home league record which stretches back to August 2021.

Flashback - Brad Tarbuck celebrates Hawks taking the lead through a Ben Adelsbury own goal in the FA Cup win over Taunton in 2019. Picture: Dave Haines

Since losing 1-0 to the Met Police in a Southern League Premier South fixture, the Peacocks have won 20 and drawn five of their subsequent 25 home games. No other club in the top six tiers has gone so long without losing a home league game.

After losing to the Met Police, Taunton won 17 and drew two last season, a superb run that took them to their second Southern League title win in three completed seasons and into the National League for the first time in their history.

This season they have won three and drawn three of their opening six home NLS fixtures, including a win against leaders Dartford. Only a 90th minute Bath City leveller prevented another home success.

Rob Dray’s men boast one of only three unbeaten home league records in the division, along with Ebbsfleet and Braintree. In those six games, they have only conceded four goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taunton also claimed a famous 1-0 home win over Somerset rivals Yeovil Town in an FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay last month.

In the first round for only the third time in their history, the Peacocks were drubbed 6-0 at Pompey’s League One rivals MK Dons at the weekend.

At the same time, Hawks were defeating Hemel Hempstead 2-0 at Westleigh Park to record their 11th win in 16 NLS fixtures.

The only occasion Hawks have ever met Taunton came in an FA Cup second qualifying round tie in 2019/20, Doswell’s first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, as now, Hawks were third in the National League South and won 2-1 at Westleigh Park thanks to a Ben Adelsbury own goal and Andy Drury.

Taunton could well include the experienced former Southampton player Lloyd James in central midfield.